BlackRock Capital Investment Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.0%.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Shares of BKCC opened at $4.06 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $301.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 48.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.