BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Holdings Raised by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 78,510.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 542,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 541,720 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $6,785,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,395,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,411,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 551,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 136,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

