BLink Market Capitalization Hits $5.48 Million (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, BLink has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One BLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $110,440.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00055409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.05 or 0.00861303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00097367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00042289 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,366 coins. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

