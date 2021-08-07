Blocery Price Tops $0.0281 (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Blocery coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Blocery has a market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blocery has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00055235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $382.95 or 0.00861993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00100242 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00040662 BTC.

Blocery Profile

Blocery is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,205,556 coins. Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official website is blocery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Blocery Coin Trading

