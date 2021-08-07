Blockzero Labs Market Capitalization Reaches $5.28 Million (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $621,301.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00054631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.77 or 0.00848624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00099532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00040179 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

