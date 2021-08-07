Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.390-$-0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.50 million-$168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.42 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.520-$1.700 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $15.75. 192,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,111. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $762.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1,575.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.01 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

