Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.520-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.77 million.Blucora also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.52-$1.70 EPS.

Shares of BCOR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 192,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,111. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.00. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $762.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,575.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

