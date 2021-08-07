Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,347 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Blue Apron were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APRN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter worth $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the first quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 21.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 39.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 31,806 shares during the period. 27.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:APRN opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.39% and a negative net margin of 12.76%.

In other news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $29,098.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,107 shares of company stock worth $57,145 over the last ninety days. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

