Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) 1-Day Volume Tops $80,603.00

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blue Whale EXchange has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $80,603.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00055501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.52 or 0.00863797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00100237 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00040979 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Coin Profile

Blue Whale EXchange is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,904,018 coins. The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Whale EXchange directly using U.S. dollars.

