BMO Capital Markets Boosts Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$53.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TRRSF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Trisura Group from $1.86 to $2.48 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$43.25 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Trisura Group stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

