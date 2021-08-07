BMO Capital Markets Increases Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$36.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.83.

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$33.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$19.14 and a twelve month high of C$35.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.98.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.0960952 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk bought 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.72 per share, with a total value of C$107,061.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,053,277.92. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,814.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,645,834.59.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

