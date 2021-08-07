BMO Capital Markets Increases Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $200.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QRVO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $195.02 on Thursday. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $112.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,515,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $502,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,029.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $223,801,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Qorvo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

