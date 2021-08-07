BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) to Outperform

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $206.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s current price.

GPN has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $176.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Global Payments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,772,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,256,000 after acquiring an additional 241,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,406,000 after acquiring an additional 60,110 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,510,000 after acquiring an additional 173,721 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,343,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,725,000 after buying an additional 143,751 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

