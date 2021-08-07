Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.61. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $20,011,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 134,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $1,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $8,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

