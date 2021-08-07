Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BCEI stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.27.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

