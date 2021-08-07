Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BCEI stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.27.
In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Bonanza Creek Energy
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.
