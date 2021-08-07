Boosted Finance (BOOST) Hits Market Cap of $264,785.92

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $264,785.92 and $65,992.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for $4.42 or 0.00009992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00046474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00134824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00152136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,023.15 or 0.99427664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.57 or 0.00798559 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

