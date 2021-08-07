Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $91.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock. Boot Barn traded as high as $90.40 and last traded at $89.78, with a volume of 2009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.42.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,497.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 95.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

