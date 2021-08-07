BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) by 26,312.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,506,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497,061 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BowX Acquisition were worth $29,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOWX opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.93.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

