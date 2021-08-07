BOX Token (BOX) Price Hits $0.0284 on Top Exchanges

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, BOX Token has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $431.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.85 or 0.00362929 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000902 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000552 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

