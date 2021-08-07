BP’s (BP) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BP. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.02.

BP opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.98) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BP will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -73.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 735.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

