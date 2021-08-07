BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

BBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.60.

BBIO opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.76. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 50,494 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

