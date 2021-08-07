Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.37.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $296,803.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,249,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.04.

Brigham Minerals Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

