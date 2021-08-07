Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%.

Shares of MNRL stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $18.79. 156,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,985. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.37. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNRL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 128,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $2,647,120.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

