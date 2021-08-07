Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.1% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.12. 6,632,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,985,272. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a PE ratio of -30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

