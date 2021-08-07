Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE) Trading 0.1% Higher

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) shares traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.71. 5,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 32,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,775,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $487,000.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.