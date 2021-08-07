Brokerages Anticipate DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to post sales of $5.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.29 million. DarioHealth reported sales of $1.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 191.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year sales of $22.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.84 million to $22.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $41.34 million, with estimates ranging from $37.78 million to $44.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRIO shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DarioHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO opened at $14.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.36. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $31.85.

In other DarioHealth news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at $883,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,573 shares of company stock worth $1,083,832. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $6,860,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $3,608,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the first quarter worth $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

