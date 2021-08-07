Brokerages Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Post $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will announce earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Five Below posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.81.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $203.60. The stock had a trading volume of 386,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,893. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $205.28.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.