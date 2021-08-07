Brokerages Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Post $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will announce earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Five Below posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.81.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $203.60. The stock had a trading volume of 386,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,893. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $205.28.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

