Brokerages Anticipate Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $356.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to post sales of $356.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $354.50 million and the highest is $357.80 million. Infinera posted sales of $340.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

In other Infinera news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,809 over the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2,325.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

INFN stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Infinera has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

