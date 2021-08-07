Brokerages Anticipate Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of ONCY stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $122.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 161,635 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 130.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 157,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

