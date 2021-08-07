Brokerages Anticipate SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. SRAX reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SRAX.

Get SRAX alerts:

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.44). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 84.63% and a negative net margin of 165.90%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Dawson James assumed coverage on SRAX in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX during the first quarter valued at about $3,437,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SRAX by 71.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 35,698 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SRAX by 150.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

SRAX stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. SRAX has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $101.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.89.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRAX (SRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.