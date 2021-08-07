Brokerages Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). AMC Entertainment reported earnings of ($5.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.96) to ($2.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.22) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $681,692.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Pawlus sold 14,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $201,045.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,101 shares in the company, valued at $459,110.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,415 shares of company stock worth $6,454,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 221.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 52,858,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,959,656. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.01. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

