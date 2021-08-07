Brokerages Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will report $1.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.16. Amdocs posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Amdocs by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amdocs by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after purchasing an additional 98,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,670,000 after purchasing an additional 325,195 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 26,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $10,136,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.22. The company had a trading volume of 317,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,475. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.39. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

