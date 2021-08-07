Brokerages Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $539.21 Million

Brokerages expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to post $539.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $548.20 million. Hawaiian reported sales of $75.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 609.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.81) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners started coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at $660,712.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $228,450 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.31. 850,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,466. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.69.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

