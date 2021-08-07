Brokerages Expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.81 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will report $91.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.60 million. Quantum posted sales of $73.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year sales of $394.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.82 million to $398.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $429.28 million, with estimates ranging from $422.80 million to $440.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In other news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 132,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $808,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,545,233 shares in the company, valued at $9,456,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Elizabeth King sold 19,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $144,115.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 292,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 313,164 shares of company stock worth $2,041,083. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Quantum by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Quantum by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Quantum by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Quantum by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Quantum by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. 246,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,284. The company has a market capitalization of $372.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.15. Quantum has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quantum (QMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.