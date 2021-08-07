Brokerages Expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. Retail Properties of America also posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on RPAI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAI traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $12.86. 881,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,179. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -643.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

