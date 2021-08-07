Brokerages Set 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Target Price at $31.00

Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIBS. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

NASDAQ:DIBS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,388. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

