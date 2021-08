Brokerages Set 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Target Price at $31.00

Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIBS. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

NASDAQ:DIBS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,388. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

