Brokerages Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Price Target at C$5.55

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Advantage Energy stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 500,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,397. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$847.28 million and a P/E ratio of 76.55. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.66 and a 52-week high of C$5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$369,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $985,000 in the last ninety days.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

