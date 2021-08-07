Brokerages Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT at $34.13

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $149,654.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,675,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,394,463.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $4,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 497,269 shares of company stock valued at $13,134,485. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $6,559,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,637,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 43,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGM stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 280,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,625. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

