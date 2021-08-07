Brokerages Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT at $34.13

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.89.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $149,654.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,675,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,394,463.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $4,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 497,269 shares of company stock valued at $13,134,485. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ALGM stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 280,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,625. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.94.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
