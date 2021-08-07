Brokerages Set Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) PT at $73.75

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.75.

Several research firms have commented on APH. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.37. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $74.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

