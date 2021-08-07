Brokerages Set Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) PT at $41.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CABGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DNB Markets lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $35.31. 38,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

