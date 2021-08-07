Brokerages Set Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Price Target at C$696.67

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$704.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFH. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$790.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

FFH traded up C$2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting C$564.68. The stock had a trading volume of 60,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$546.80. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$346.84 and a twelve month high of C$581.00.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$567.26 per share, with a total value of C$1,191,252.93. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,683 shares in the company, valued at C$23,645,236.13.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

