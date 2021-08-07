Brokerages Set FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) PT at $28.67

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FGEN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 297.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 275,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $13.73. 1,008,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,997. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.96. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

