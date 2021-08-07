Brokerages Set Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) PT at GBX 1,893.20

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,893.20 ($24.73).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of LON IMB traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,568.50 ($20.49). 776,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,824. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,579.82. The company has a market cap of £14.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.06 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

In other news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,558 ($20.36) per share, for a total transaction of £155,800 ($203,553.70).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

