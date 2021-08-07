Brokerages Set Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) PT at $67.00

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INGN. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $452,221.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,622.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 721,293 shares of company stock worth $41,980,136 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen during the first quarter worth $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Inogen stock traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.28. The stock had a trading volume of 492,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,556. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.70.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Inogen will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

