Brokerages Set Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Price Target at $20.41

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

KIM traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,372,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,110. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 330.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

