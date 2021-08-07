Brokerages Set MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) PT at $26.25

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.
MD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.
Shares of MEDNAX stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.17. MEDNAX has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $34.19.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 191,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 57,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 139,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 33,878 shares in the last quarter.
About MEDNAX
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
