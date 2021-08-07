Brokerages Set MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) PT at $26.25

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

MD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.17. MEDNAX has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $34.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 191,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 57,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 139,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 33,878 shares in the last quarter.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

