Brokerages Set NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Price Target at $46.40

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.03. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.87.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 55,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

