Brokerages Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT at $55.86

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

Several research firms have commented on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Open Text by 68.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 7.0% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Open Text by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Open Text by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 6.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Text stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $52.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Open Text has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

