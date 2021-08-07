Brokerages Set Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Price Target at $83.71

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on R. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,645 shares of company stock worth $5,775,482. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:R traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.19. 285,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,066. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

