Brokerages Set Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Price Target at $25.00

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on VST. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Vistra stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,351,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $650,096.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 2,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,085,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vistra by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,498 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in Vistra by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,889,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,806,000 after acquiring an additional 392,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vistra by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,385,000 after acquiring an additional 483,993 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $114,870,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

